The Energy Policy Administration Committee (EPAC) has announced a discount on the ex-refinery price of high-speed diesel by 4 baht per litre, effective from today until October 31, 2026.

Published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, the measure aims to mitigate domestic fuel price volatility being caused by ongoing Middle East tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which continue to disrupt global crude and refined oil supplies.

The discount applies across all standard high-speed diesel grades, including B0, B7 and B20.

Signed by Wattanapong Kurovat, director general of the Energy Policy and Planning Office, the order revokes the previous price directive issued on September 9.