The grieving family of a promising 15-year-old youth golfer gathered at Buddhasothorn Hospital on yesterday to claim her body for Islamic funeral rites, following a fatal lightning strike during a tournament in Chachoengsao over the weekend.

The tragic incident occurred around 3pm on Saturday, while Aeyavarin Pradubyart, known to her fans as ‘Nong Aeya’ was competing on a golf course, the name of which has not been disclosed.

A 31-year-old female caddy who was accompanying the group was also seriously injured and remains under close medical supervision at Bang Nam Priao Hospital.

Aeyavarin’s mother, Natcha Pradubyart, said her daughter was playing her afternoon round when thunder echoed twice across the course. Despite the clear signs of an approaching storm, match officials allowed play to continue.

"Shortly after, a loud crack [of thunder] and lightning struck nearby before heavy rain began," Natcha recalled.

Officials only then signalled suspension of play, but it was already too late. Aeyavarin had been struck by lightning.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined her condition to be critical. She succumbed to her injuries after her father arrived to say a final goodbye.

The victim’s grandmother criticised the tournament’s management for a delayed emergency response and for failing to halt play promptly when atmospheric conditions deteriorated.

Aeyavarin, a native of Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri, was widely regarded as a rising star in Thai youth golf.

Representing Chon Buri as a reserve provincial athlete, she had won numerous awards, including first place at the Junior Asian Tour 2026 opener at Rayong Green Valley Country Club in March.

Her professional coach, Petch, paid a heartfelt tribute on social media, remembering her dedication over eight years of training together since she was six years old. "A cruel lightning strike may have taken you from this world without warning, but nothing can erase the memories... Rest in peace, my dear student," wrote the coach.

In a poignant Facebook post, her parents shared that Aeyavarin's heart had stopped for nearly an hour following the strike, but she bravely fought through multiple cardiac arrests overnight until her father could fly in to bid her farewell.

Standard international safety protocols for professional golf tournaments require dedicated personnel to monitor real-time weather radar and atmospheric electrical charge detectors.

When thunderstorms infringe upon a safe radius, officials are mandated to suspend play immediately and evacuate players to shelters.

Responding to the tragedy, the tournament committee issued its first official statement expressing deep condolences to the families affected.

Organisers said they are working closely with the golf course management to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the facts surrounding the incident.

As a precaution, the organisers have indefinitely postponed Round 3 of the tournament, which was originally scheduled for November 7.

The Islamic funeral ceremony for Aeyavarin is set to take place at 9am today in the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamung in Chon Buri.