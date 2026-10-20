The Malaysian government has appointed a new facilitator for peace talks between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), an umbrella organisation of separatist groups fighting for self-rule in Thailand’s southernmost provinces.

In a statement issued on October 16, Malaysia’s National Security Council announced the appointment of retired Lt-General Datuk Ahmad Norihan bin Jalal as the new facilitator.

Datuk Ahmad served as head of Malaysia’s national intelligence agency until the end of November 2023. He also served in the Malaysian military for more than 33 years.

According to the Malaysian government, he has extensive experience and expertise in strategic intelligence. He played a key role in strengthening Malaysia’s intelligence capabilities and coordinated intelligence operations with strategic planners to support decision-making by government and military leaders.

The Malaysian government expressed confidence that his expertise, experience and leadership would strengthen Malaysia’s role in facilitating the peace talks in southern Thailand and earn the trust of all parties involved.

It also said the appointment would bring new momentum to the peace process and demonstrate Malaysia’s commitment to achieving lasting peace in southern Thailand.

The Malaysian government also thanked the outgoing facilitator, Datuk Haji Mohd Rabin bin Basir, whose term has expired.