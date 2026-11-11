Malaysia’s facilitator for peace talks between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), Lt-Gen. (Rtd) Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal, called on Thai National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat at Government House today to introduce himself and to discuss the peace process in southern Thailand.

The Malaysian facilitator was accompanied by Thanut Suvarnananda, the chief negotiator representing the Thai government.

After the meeting, Lt-Gen. (Rtd) Norihan Jalal was taken to meet Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the prime minister’s chief advisor on peace-building in the South.

It is reported that the Malaysian facilitator will discuss the situation in southern Thailand and the peace process with Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and NSC Secretary-General Chaiyapruek.

Lt-Gen. (Rtd) Norihan Jalal’s call on the NSC chief today coincided with bomb and arson attacks by insurgents in Yala, Songkhla and Satun provinces last night and this morning.