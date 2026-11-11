Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has confirmed that Thailand and the United States have reached a main principal agreement to resolve trade tariff issues, while outlining key economic and security priorities ahead of Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s official visit to Bangkok on Friday.

Speaking at Government House at 9am today, Sihasak said trade negotiations, led by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, have effectively concluded on major principles to the satisfaction of both sides.

"In terms of the main principles, it is concluded," Sihasak told reporters regarding the tariff talks.

He added that details of the agreement still require parliamentary approval and an official joint announcement is expected during upcoming regional summits, including the ASEAN and APEC leaders' meetings in the Philippines.

Attention now turns to the upcoming official visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang on November 13.

Highlighting China’s crucial role as a major export market and key foreign investor, Sihasak said the visit underscores Beijing's commitment to bilateral ties following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s previous meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The discussions with Premier Li will focus on elevating economic cooperation into high-tech sectors, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and electric vehicles (EVs),” he said, adding “We don't want them to just set up assembly operations here; we want tech development and knowledge transfer to upgrade our domestic workforce.”

On tourism and public safety, Sihasak addressed Beijing's concerns over online scams and human trafficking targeting Chinese nationals. He stressed the need for clearer public communications and closer law enforcement collaboration to tackle technology-driven crime without causing unnecessary panic.

"We must rebuild full confidence in tourist safety," the minister said, noting that joint efforts to stamp out tech crime networks would be a key point of cooperation moving forward.