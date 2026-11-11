The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has prepared measures to deal with the risks posed by PM2.5 air pollution, which is expected to increase during the upcoming dry season.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said today that one of the measures is the installation of advanced monitoring of PM2.5 pollution in real time and with greater accuracy of forecasts, with the technical help from China.

Additional measures include stricter controls on emissions under the ‘Green List’ program, by expanding controls to cover 4-wheel commercial vehicles. If PM2.5 readings are high on any days, he said that these vehicles will be banned from entering designated areas in the city.

A third measure calls for controls of the burning in the open of biomass, said the governor, adding that the city administration will coordinate with neighbouring provinces to restrict the burning of farm waste and biomass.

Regarding the concern over drought, he said that, even though some areas have experienced flooding, drought is possible because reservoirs are not full.