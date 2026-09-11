A roadside IED exploded opposite a PTT gas station in Panare district in Pattani province on Thursday evening, prompting security forces to seal off the area to prevent follow-up attacks, according to the Pattani Public Relations Office.

The blast occurred at approximately 7.50pm in Khuan sub-district, directly across from the Palas branch of the PTT service station.

The site is in close proximity to the Chanthanarak police outpost and the Khuan sub-district administrative organisation’s office.

Following the incident, officers from Mayo Police Station, alongside security personnel and local defense volunteers, secured the perimeter and closed nearby roads to facilitate safety checks and monitoring for potential secondary explosive devices.

As of late Thursday, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units and forensic teams were preparing to inspect the scene for physical evidence.

Authorities were actively surveying the area for damage and working to verify if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the blast zone and respect police cordons.

Residents were warned not to touch, move or approach any suspicious object and to report potential hazards to authorities immediately.

Investigations into the motive behind the attack are ongoing. Further updates will be provided as details are officially confirmed.