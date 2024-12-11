Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra arrived in Ubon Ratchathani province today, where he is set to campaign ahead of a local election later this month.





He flew to the northeastern province on his private jet, while initial reports had suggested that he would fly AirAsia.





Photo: Thaksin's private jet





Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra is seen walking from his private jet to the passenger lounge at Ubon Ratchathani International Airport.





At Ubon Ratchathani International Airport, he was welcomed by scores of supporters wearing red.





Thaksin, the father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is campaigning for candidate Karn Kantinun, a former chief executive of the Provincial Administrative Organisation of Ubon Ratchathani.





Thaksin met with Karn’s older brother Kriang, a Pheu Thai party-list MP and former interior minister, at his residence and will later take the stage at Ubon Ratchathani University, in a hall which can accommodate about 4,000 people.









Ubon Ratchathani has long been a stronghold of the ruling Pheu Thai party.