Bhumjaithai’s chief legal adviser has proposed holding a public hearing on whether the Thai PBS Act should be amended to end the public service broadcaster’s funding from liquor and tobacco tax revenue, or “sin taxes”, and replace it with direct funding from the state budget.

Suphachai Jaismut suggested that the questions for public comment should include:

• Do you agree or disagree that the law governing the funding, assets and revenue of Thai PBS should be amended?

• Do you agree or disagree that the collection of liquor and tobacco tax revenue for Thai PBS should be scrapped?

• Do you agree or disagree that there are problems with the enforcement of the Thai PBS Act and whether an amendment to the Act could solve them?

The Bhumjaithai MP said the amendment would aim to overhaul Thai PBS’s revenue structure.

It would scrap Sections 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 of the Act concerning liquor and tobacco taxes, ending the broadcaster’s authority to collect 1.5% of such tax revenue, up to a maximum of 2 billion baht per year, to fund Thai PBS.

Funding for Thai PBS should instead come from the state budget, he said, adding that the Thai PBS Act may violate the principles of fiscal discipline.

Under the current Act and its funding model, no individual donor, external organisation, political entity or commercial interest has the authority to influence the editorial priorities, topic selection, verification processes or fact-checking conclusions of Thai PBS.

Editorial independence is institutionally protected through a clear separation between editorial operations and administrative management.

Individuals or entities associated with organisational funding do not exercise influence over published content, including matters involving government agencies, public officials or influential institutions.