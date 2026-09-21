Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said today that she is working to finalise the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) before the USTR imposes additional tariffs under Section 301 of the US Trade Act.

She said the USTR and the Thai side have been working separately to fine-tune the details and wording of the ART to ensure that they are compatible before the agreement is signed.

She expects the signed ART to keep the US tariff rate at a level similar to that agreed last year, before the US announced additional tariffs under Section 301.

Suphajee joined Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's delegation on his visit to Japan today for discussions with “Team Thailand”, which is currently in Japan, as well as talks with the Japanese government on economic and trade cooperation.

She will also join the prime minister on his visit to the US for discussions with the US government and private-sector representatives.