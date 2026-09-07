About 30 people were injured when a company bus carrying them plunged into a roadside canal in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province this morning.

First responders rushed to the scene in Village 2 of Bang Samak sub-district to assist the passengers, who were scrambling out through the overturned bus's windows and door.

All the employees on board the bus were safely rescued, but about 30 suffered injuries and were taken to Chularat 11 Hospital in the district.

The bus driver reportedly told district police that the front wheels were about to slip into the roadside canal, so he shifted into reverse. The bus then lost its balance, tipped onto its side and fell into the canal, causing panic among the passengers.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.