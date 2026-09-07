The Department of Pollution Control and the Huai Khwang district office are closely monitoring the discharge of wastewater and oil-contaminated sediment from an underground treatment pond at a data centre in Bangkok’s Rama 9 area to prevent the waste from reaching Samsen Nai Canal.

The department’s director-general, Surin Worakijthamrong, said today that DAMAC Digital Thailand, which operates the data centre, has hired a company to treat and dispose of the wastewater.

The company has used chemicals to dissolve the oil in the wastewater before pumping it into trucks for treatment at a designated facility and proper disposal.

The company has also placed sandbags in the data centre’s drainage system to prevent wastewater from leaking into the canal and has cleaned the drains of all oil residue. It has assured authorities that no wastewater or oil residue will be discharged into the environment.

After the work is completed, the Pollution Control Department will conduct follow-up environmental tests at the company’s wastewater holding pond and external drainage pipes.



The tests will check for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) and the lower explosive limit (LEL) to assess safety and confirm that the area has been properly managed.

The department will also continue to monitor the situation to prevent impacts on the public and the environment.