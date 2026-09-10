The Thai Pharmacies Association has warned that expanding telepharmacy services through commercial platforms may fail to address the nation's pharmacist shortage and could severely impact independent community pharmacies.

Association president Krung Surawetsuntorn said today that Thailand's roughly 25,000 pharmacies are struggling with regulatory compliance and shifting market dynamics.

“Strict enforcement of Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP) guidelines since 2022, requiring a licensed pharmacist on duty at all times, has placed a heavy financial burden on rural and seasonal tourist-zone shops unable to afford monthly salaries of 50,000 to 60,000 baht. More than 3,000 stores closed in the first year alone,” he explained.

While corporate chains have filled the gap, new outlets are concentrated in urban centers, leaving remote areas underserved.

Krung argued that current telepharmacy frameworks, which now allow online consultations and direct home delivery, do not resolve core operational challenges.

“Small operators face steep platform commission fees, despite thin profit margins, while rapid online expansion creates patient safety risks,” he added.

Key concerns include identity verification loopholes, drug misuse and the physical limitations of virtual consultations, where pharmacists cannot observe vital physical symptoms.

To bridge the gap, the association has proposed a "Telepharmacy Hub" model. Under this system, patients visit their local community pharmacy, where trained assistants observe physical symptoms while connected digitally to an off-site pharmacist for consultation and screening.

Krung said this approach would ensure medication access in remote areas without overburdening small business owners, while urging regulators to prioritise patient safety and community shop survival over commercial expansion.