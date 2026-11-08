Six people were killed and one seriously injured in a fatal road traffic collision in Sangkha district of the northern province of Surin last night.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash occurred at about 7pm on the Sangkha-Chong Chom highway in Ban Mano village in Sangkha district, when a pick-up truck rammed into the rear of another truck parked on the roadside awaiting repair.

Several people were sitting on the stationary truck waiting for it to be fixed when the other truck slamming into the rear of it at speed.

The force of the impact killed six women on the parked vehicle. The seventh sustained serious injuries.