The Thanyaburi sub-district municipality office has issued three orders suspending construction on land linked to the ‘Do Good Foundation’ in Pathum Thani province and prohibiting the use of any buildings on the land.

The third order instructs the landowner to seek permits for construction or modifications.

Construction of a building for the ‘Do Good Foundation’ on the 0.32 hectare plot of land in Lum Pak Kut sub-district of Thanyaburi district was underway, comprising a six-metre high wall and a building.

It is rumored that the project was implemented as a birthday gift to Panadda Wongphudee from her husband, Atip.

The three orders were also pasted on the shrine structure within the compound.

The Pathum Thani provincial administration has notified the ‘Do Good Foundation’ that it must submit its financial statements, balance sheets, revenue and spending accounts and meeting minutes of the foundation going back three years to the provincial registrar by Tuesday.

Atip’s residence in Nong Sua district of Pathum Thani remains closed after the owner was arrested and detained.

A car care shop, located at a shopping mall in Klong Luang, in which Atip is reported to be a shareholder, was also closed after being searched by the police.

Meanwhile, director-general of the Provincial Administration Department, Narucha Kosacivilize, has issued an announcement reminding all charitable foundations to submit their annual financial statements, as legally required, by hand or through the department’s iService system.