A total of 815 million baht in public donations has been transferred into three bank accounts of the ‘Do Good Foundation’ and Do Good Organization’ in the name of Panadda Wongphudee and a Contribution for the Construction of the ‘Do Good Foundation’ under the name of Panadda, according to Pol. Maj-Gen. Thaspoom Charuprach, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD).

More than three million donations totaling 815 million baht were made to the three bank accounts, but 527 million baht was allegedly misused, leaving only about 288 million for the foundation, he said.

Of the public donations received into the three accounts, only just over 200 million baht was found in the accounts of the foundation and more than 600 million baht was in private bank accounts. Money in the private accounts was allegedly used to buy luxury brand-name products, to settle credit card balances, to invest in mutual funds, to build a pool villa in Phuket and for construction projects.

He said that money was transferred to a contractor and then transferred back into the accounts of the suspects and some of the donations were misused to buy land in several provinces.

He said that police have traced the money transferred for the construction of the pool villa and found that 99 million baht was transferred back to the accounts of Panadda and her husband, Atip, by the contractor.

He went on to say that the suspects made use of their fame and public images to invite the public, through a Facebook page, to make donations to the foundation and to private accounts that they were led to believe belonged to the charitable organisation.

Moreover, the ECSD commander said that the foundation has never submitted its annual financial statement to the registrar, as legally required, adding that this lapse is being taken into account as an indicator of the suspects’ alleged dishonest conduct.

Panadda and her husband, Atip Anantawan, have denied all the charges against them. Atip was escorted to the Criminal Court this afternoon for police to seek the approval to extend his detention and the court rejected his application for bail.

Meanwhile, Panadda reportedly said that she will not apply for bail and agreed to be held on remand.

Regarding the other suspects, the ECSD commander said the police will summon them for questioning before taking any legal action.

Pol. Maj-Gen. Suwat Saengnoom, deputy commissioner of Central Investigation Bureau, said that he does not want other charitable foundations to feel demoralised by this case.