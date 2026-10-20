Thailand Trade Representative Werapong Prapha has met with Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, to discuss accelerating negotiations on the Thailand-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), aiming to conclude the deal this year.

The bilateral discussions took place on yesterday at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangkok and covered economic cooperation, the global trade outlook and the Thai-EU FTA roadmap.

Both sides said that they remain committed to sealing the trade pact in the next ten weeks.

Werapong stressed that, while accelerating negotiations is crucial, a balance must be struck between speed and agreement quality, ensuring acceptance across all sectors.

He said that he urged the Netherlands, a key EU member state, to support Thailand’s request for market access for major agricultural exports, including white rice, chicken meat and canned tuna, to ensure tangible benefits for Thai businesses and the public.

During the talks, the two representatives exchanged views on balancing agricultural and industrial market openings. While Thailand emphasised clear, inclusive outcomes, the Dutch delegation raised points regarding industrial policy and trade competition, critical areas of interest for the Netherlands and the broader European bloc.

Following the formal bilateral meeting, Werapong engaged with Thai and Dutch business networks during an event marking the official opening of the new Dutch Embassy premises.

Executives from major companies attended, including FrieslandCampina (Foremost), East-West Seed, Signify, KLM, Central Group, Indorama Ventures, SCG and Thai Union.

Thailand reemphasised its commitment to being a reliable, complementary economic partner, highlighting structural economic reforms, transparent trade rules and efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in target sectors.

These include high technology, medical tourism, electric vehicles (EVs), agricultural and food value-chain upgrades, as well as clean energy.

The Netherlands is currently Thailand’s 19th largest trading partner globally and its second-largest within the European Union.

In 2025, total bilateral trade stood at US$7.96 billion (around 1.16% of Thailand's overall foreign trade), comprising US$7.02 billion in Thai exports to the Netherlands and US$948 million in imports.

Thailand's primary exports to the Netherlands include computers and components, electrical transformers, circuit boards and edible meats, while major imports from the Netherlands consist of integrated circuits, machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.