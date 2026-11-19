A Chinese director of the ‘China Railway 10 (Thailand)’ civil engineering company and three Thai nominee shareholders were all sentenced to prison terms of between 2 and 4 years and fined between 800,000 baht and 1.6 million baht at the conclusion of the court case concerning the collapse of the incomplete State Audit Office building in Bangkok on March 28 last year, killing about 90 people, mostly construction workers.

The court also fined the company one million baht and ordered it be wound up for violations of the Foreign Business Act.

The Chinese director, Zhang Chuanling, who pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to three years and fined one million baht, also for violating the Foreign Business Act.

Two of the nominee Thai shareholders were each sentenced to six years and fined two million baht for being nominee shareholders and directors, but their sentences were reduced to four years and nine months and 1.6 million baht because of their guilty pleas. They were also ordered by the court to have nothing further to do with the company, including holding shares.

The third nominee shareholder was sentenced to three years and fined one million baht, but the sentence was commuted to two years and four months and the fine was reduced to 800,000 baht due to his guilty plea.

During the trial, the company claimed that it was not involved in the construction business, but the court dismissed this defence after financial records and other evidence showed that the company was involved in construction from the beginning.

The court rejected the argument put forward by Zhang Chuanling’s counsel, that the police investigation and, therefore, the charges were illegal. The court also ruled that he was required to follow Thai laws and his claim of being a Chinese state official could not be used as a reason not to do so.

Both the company and Zhang Chuanling are foreign entities, were involved in the construction business and must be held accountable for the serious results of their actions, the court ruled.

All four convicts applied for bail pending appeal.