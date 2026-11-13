A massive boulder tumbled down a hillside and crushed a local grocery shop in Singhanakhon district of Songkhla province on Thursday evening, destroying the entire structure, though no injuries were reported.

The rockslide occurred at approximately 6.50pm at Ban Khao Daeng, Village 1, in Hua Khao sub-district. While the shop was completely flattened by the impact, initial reports confirmed that no residents or customers were harmed.

Singhanakhon’s municipal mayor, Kong Chansawang, accompanied by municipal officials and disaster prevention teams, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to inspect the damage and coordinate emergency relief.

Authorities immediately cordoned off the area and deployed heavy machinery to clear the boulder and debris blocking the adjacent road.

Officials have urged the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes until a thorough geological safety assessment is completed, warning of the risk of further rock falls.