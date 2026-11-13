The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) is establishing an international public-private task force to combat escalating artificial intelligence-driven cyber threats, while issuing urgent security advisories to five critical domestic sectors.

The initiative follows a high-level meeting yesterday with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), major tech platforms, including Google, Meta, LINE, and TikTok, 14 international payment network providers, and cybersecurity authorities.

Chaired by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), the new working group will integrate cross-border intelligence sharing and coordinate rapid response protocols for both routine operations and cyber emergencies.

The move comes amid a surge in sophisticated cyberattacks globally. Tech giant Apple recently issued threat notifications to users across more than 150 countries after detecting anomalies in device metadata and user accounts.

In Thailand, public concern has mounted over suspected Pegasus spyware attacks. While Apple did not explicitly name Pegasus, security analysts noted the intrusions relied on "zero-click" exploits, requiring no user interaction or open network connections, characteristic of heavily funded, state-level surveillance tools capable of targeting specific individuals.

Google reported a similar spike in device intrusion attempts over the past two years across multiple platforms. Both Apple and Google have urged users to activate built-in advanced security features on their devices and accounts to mitigate risks.

Domestically, the DES Ministry has dispatched formal warnings to regulatory bodies overseeing five high-risk sectors, money markets, capital markets, public health, critical infrastructure, and energy, instructing them to elevate their crisis readiness.

According to the ministry, central agencies across all five sectors have confirmed that contingency plans are currently in place to handle potential cyber crises.