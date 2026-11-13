A record 451 blacktip reef sharks have been spotted gathering in Maya Bay in Krabi province, the highest population count since monitoring began in 2023 and signalling a strong ecological recovery following strict tourism controls.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced the November survey findings on Thursday for the world-famous bay in the Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi National Park.

The record tally was recorded by the 3rd Marine National Park Study and Research Centre (Trang), which conducted intensive field surveys between November 3 and 9, alongside cooperative education students from Prince of Songkla University’s Faculty of Natural Resources.

Jinda Srisupphatphong, director of the Marine National Park Management Division, said the project aligns with the department's push for science-based park management.

Researchers, led by the centre’s chief Kittipong Songnui, used 15 aerial drone surveys, 22 deployments of baited remote underwater video systems (BRUVS) and 22 seawater quality assessments during the week-long operation.

Shark activity peaked at dawn, averaging roughly 329 individuals, with the record high of 451 counted on the morning of November 3.

Behavioural analysis showed sub-adult and adult sharks, measuring over one metre in length, schooling near the beach and cliffs on the right side of the bay, a pattern researchers believe is linked to mating behaviour.

Meanwhile, three to five juvenile and newborn sharks (pups) under one metre long were spotted in the shallow waters on the opposite side, confirming that Maya Bay continues to be a vital nursery.

Water quality tests across the bay also fell within optimal ranges for marine life, recording an average temperature of 30.87°C, salinity of 31.16 parts per thousand and a pH level of 8.62.

Jinda added that the data will guide long-term policymaking, to balance biodiversity conservation with sustainable ecotourism, as officials continue regular population monitoring.