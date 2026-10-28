High seasonal tides swelled canals across Samut Songkhram province on Wednesday morning, submerging riverside homes, walkways, and commercial shops at the famed Amphawa Floating Market in what long-time local residents called the worst tidal surge in decades.

Water levels in the canal surged around 9:00am, inundating low-lying properties along the bank.

While seasonal high tides are an annual occurrence, community members reported that the current situation is far more severe than in previous years, causing widespread property damage and disrupting daily livelihoods.

Uncle Tui, a local resident living along the canal for nearly 60 years, said that high tides typically flood only the lower floors of stilt homes, a situation locals are well-accustomed to managing.

“However, this week’s surge reached the upper stories of several houses, forcing families to hastily move valuables and electronics to higher ground,” he said.

Locals noted a stark difference between dam discharges and the current high-tide phenomenon.

Dam runoff usually passes within a few days, whereas the sea surge has continuously pushed water levels higher over the past two days, worsening anxiety among riverside communities.

Amphawa Floating Market is one of the province's premier tourist destinations, renowned for its traditional wooden row houses and canal-side vendors catering to Thai and international visitors.

Local authorities expressed concern that the severe inundation would severely disrupt vendor operations, canal traffic, and the local tourism economy.

Provincial authorities issued a flood warning on Wednesday for residents living in low-lying areas along rivers and canals, advising them to remain vigilant from Oct 27 to Nov 5.

The risk of severe flooding remains heightened as high sea tides coincide with runoff flowing down from upper regions.

Officials urged residents to closely monitor updates, move electrical appliances and valuables to higher floors, inspect home electrical systems for safety, and remain prepared for further water level rises.