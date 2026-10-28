Administer of the ‘Godd Dam’ web page surrendered to Technology Crime Suppression Division today, to acknowledge charges that the page allegedly disseminated a fake payment slip claiming that seven million baht had been transferred three years ago to a bank account of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as “tea” money.

The suspect, Chairat (surname withheld), was accompanied by a lawyer from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. He briefly told the media he was not the owner of the web page, just an administrator.

The Criminal Court had issued a warrant for his arrest, as requested by the Technology Crime Suppression Division. He was charged with violating the Computer Crime Act by allegedly spreading false information in a way which could cause damage to other people, cause public panic or threaten national security.

Special Branch have filed a charge of being a national security threat against Chairat with Bang Khen police, who are in the process of evidence gathering, before a further arrest warrant is sought from the court.