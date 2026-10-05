Prachin Buri is one of the worst-hit provinces, with seven districts inundated and 55,286 households affected. Nine people have died and all seven districts have been declared flood disaster zones.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the province on Sunday to assess the situation and listen to residents’ complaints and requests for help.

Medical teams in the province have requested additional suction machines, ventilators and IV pumps. Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital has evacuated several inpatients to a field hospital in the compound of Chakrapong Military Hospital.

The prime minister offered moral support to elderly people, patients, residents and volunteers at a flood shelter and assured them that compensation would be provided for repairs to damaged houses after the floodwater recedes.

Two flood shelters have been set up to accommodate flood victims. More than 400 people have taken shelter there, with food provided three times a day.

Muang district remains submerged under about one metre of water, making all roads impassable for small vehicles. Residents have had to wade through waist-deep water or use boats to leave their homes. Rescue workers are providing free boat services to people affected by the flooding.