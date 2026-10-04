Riverside communities along the Chao Phraya and Noi rivers in Ayutthaya have been advised that water levels in the two rivers may rise by 10cm as runoff from the northern region is due to arrive in the province today, according to the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR).

Paitoon Kengkanchang, deputy secretary-general of the ONWR, said at about 9am today that the water flow at the C2 station in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan was measured at 2,119m³/s, while the amount of water being discharged through the Chao Phraya Dam remained at 2,500m³/s because the level of the Sakae Krang River is still high and is expected to recede over the next two days.

The discharge rate through Pasak Chonlasit Dam remains at 450m³/s, which is equivalent to the rate of water inflow, resulting in the Rama 6 Dam in Tha Rua district of Ayutthaya discharging water at a rate of 655m³/s. This will push up the levels of the Chao Phraya and Noi rivers by about 10cm as runoff from the North arrives.

Paitoon said this water mass will flow through Ayutthaya to Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Bangkok, but will not affect riverside communities in these provinces because water levels remain below the floodwalls, except in some low-lying areas and areas not protected by floodwalls.

On the western side of the country, Vajiralongkorn Reservoir can absorb another 83 million cubic metres of water, while 40 million cubic metres are being discharged daily.

Srinagarindra Reservoir is 99.55% full, but can still absorb another 700 million cubic metres, while the discharge rate through the Mae Klong Dam is being maintained at 1,189m³/s. This has resulted in the Mae Klong River bursting its banks and flooding areas of Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram provinces, particularly Bang Khonthi and Amphawa districts.

The ONWR also said the amount of water discharged through Kaeng Krachan Dam in Phetchaburi may have to be increased due to heavy rain in Kaeng Krachan district.

File photo shows a staff gauge in Ayutthaya’s Bang Ban district.//Thai PBS' C-Site