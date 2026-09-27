Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said today that rain has started to subside in Bangkok as the low-pressure cell and monsoon trough have moved away. However, water levels in major canals, including Saen Saep, Premprachakorn, Lat Phrao and Prawet Burirom, remain high and need to be flushed into the Chao Phraya River.

He said the overall situation has improved, with water levels in various canals near the Chao Phraya River subsiding, while levels in major canals remain high. The Ekamai area has dried up after water was flushed into the river through Khlong Toei.

The next step, he said, is to speed up the pumping of water from the Saen Saep and Prawet Burirom canals into the western side of the Chao Phraya River.

In Lat Krabang district, one of the worst-flooded areas, rescuers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation went to the area today to help evacuate affected people to flood shelters, particularly bedridden patients and the elderly.

There are about 30,000 people in the Rom Klao housing project, many of whom cannot leave because of the high water level. Buses from the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and army trucks are being deployed to assist with the evacuation.

Flood victims are asking for food and drinking water.