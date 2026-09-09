Thailand’s tourism ministry has approved a 3.5-billion-baht budget for the new ‘Thai Thiew Thai Plus’ domestic tourism stimulus campaign, granting a flat-rate hotel subsidy of 1,500 baht per night for up to one million entitlements, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul.

Following discussions with Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Surasak revealed that the package will limit individual registrations to five entitlements per person.

“The scheme also provides e-vouchers for restaurants and tourist services, valued at 1,500 baht in primary provinces and 2,000 baht in secondary destinations, a significant upgrade from the previous 500-baht rate,” he said.

The Ministry plans to submit the proposal to the Cabinet for approval next week, with the final deadline set for September 22nd.

Both tourists and businesses can register via the Pao Tang mobile application between October 1st and 25th, while the travel entitlements will run from November 1st, 2026, to the end of February 2027.

The subsidy will, however, be suspended during the peak New Year holiday period from December 15th, 2026, to January 15th, 2027, because studies have revealed that financial injections during high-demand holidays yield no significant impact on stimulating tourist volume.

Despite the excluded dates, the government expects the project to generate approximately 58 billion baht in economic circulation, roughly 2.5 times the budget used.

Addressing concerns over price gouging and fraudulent claims, Surasak confirmed that strict preventive measures are in place. Participating hotels must hold valid operating licenses and declare room rates upon registration.

Any venue that increases prices by more than 10% compared to previous government schemes, such as ‘Thiew Thai Khon La Khrueng’, will face immediate disqualification.

The scheme is only open to Thai nationals.