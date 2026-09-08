For the second consecutive year Bangkok has been ranked among the top three destinations in Asia that travellers are most likely to revisit, according to Agoda, based on accommodation bookings during the first half of 2026.

Tokyo retained the top spot, while Bali entered the top three for the first time, ranking third. Seoul and Osaka ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Da Nang, Kuala Lumpur, Fukuoka, Taipei and Johor Bahru completed the top 10.

For Thailand, Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai retained their positions as the country’s five most popular destinations for repeat visitors. All five cities maintained the same rankings as last year.

Agoda said that each destination appealed to different types of travellers. Bangkok has emerged as a regional hub for health and wellness tourism, while Phuket is popular with travellers seeking longer stays while working remotely.

Pattaya caters to family holidays, Chiang Mai appeals to those seeking a slower pace of travel and digital nomads, while Hat Yai remains a popular short-break destination, particularly among travellers from Malaysia and Singapore.

Japan and Vietnam also stood out this year as destinations attracting growing numbers of repeat visitors.

Besides Tokyo, Fukuoka entered the Asian top 10 for the first time, highlighting the growing appeal of Japan’s regional cities.

Also known locally as Hakata, Fukuoka offers attractions ranging from its famous tonkotsu ramen and vibrant street-food culture to convenient access to destinations across Kyushu.

Da Nang in Vietnam climbed two places to sixth. Its beaches, proximity to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hoi An and overall value for money were cited as factors contributing to its growing popularity among repeat visitors.

Agoda said some destinations have an enduring appeal that encourages travellers to return, whether to discover new attractions, revisit favourite places or simply experience a familiar atmosphere.

Its booking data shows that popular destinations continued to attract repeat visitors, with some travellers returning to the same destinations several times during the first half of this year.

Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s country director for Thailand and Indochina, said travel is no longer simply about ticking destinations off a list, but is also about finding places that travellers want to return to.

“Returning to a destination does not mean travelling in exactly the same way every time… Travellers may return to a familiar city to visit a favourite restaurant or neighbourhood while discovering new experiences each time,” she noted.