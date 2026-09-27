Khao Yai National Park will remain closed indefinitely to all visitors after runoff from relentless heavy rain destroyed a bridge leading to the Haew Narok viewpoint.

Park chief Chaiya Huaihongthong said he received a report from park rangers at about 10.30am today that a large volume of water, accumulated from torrential rain over the past few days, surged over Haew Narok Waterfall and destroyed the bridge leading to the viewpoint.

He said no tourists were in the area and no one was injured, but the park must remain closed to visitors for safety reasons.

Engineers will be sent to assess the damage and develop a plan to repair the bridge.