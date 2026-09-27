The Internal Trade Department is closely monitoring the supply and distribution of consumer goods after flooding in several areas prompted some people to stock up on essential items, Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, said today.

The department is coordinating with retailers and distributors, including hypermarkets, convenience stores, fresh markets, wholesale markets and local retailers, to keep the supply chain running and ensure people have continued access to essential goods.

Wittayakorn said the department had held talks with operators and representatives of major retail chains, including Makro, Lotus's, Big C, Tops, Go Wholesale, The Mall and Foodland, as well as convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, CJ and Lawson.

Representatives of fresh and wholesale markets, including Thai Charoen, Si Muang, Si Mum Mueang, Talaad Thai, Lan Muang, Therd Thai, Hua It, YES Bang Phli, Min Buri, Thanya, Bang Yai, Bowon Rom Klao and Thanommitr markets, also took part in assessing the situation.

The assessment covered store operations, stock levels, transportation and distribution in different areas.

The department said the overall retail and wholesale system remains operational, with major retailers continuing to replenish their stocks as normal.

Some convenience stores in flood-affected areas, including Bang Kapi, Min Buri and Rangsit, may face transportation and access problems, however, forcing some branches to operate below normal capacity or temporarily close.

Most fresh and wholesale markets also remain open and have adequate supplies, although some have seen fewer traders and customers because of travel difficulties caused by flooding.

The department said it would closely monitor transportation, as well as the opening and closure of shops and markets in each area, so it can respond quickly if problems with supplies or distribution emerge.

Several leafy vegetables are being closely monitored, with coriander, celery and chrysanthemum greens seeing price increases, while cabbage, tomatoes and cucumbers have become cheaper.