A defence volunteer was killed and a suspected insurgent was fatally shot in Mai Kaen district of Pattani province on Friday afternoon.

The dead volunteer was identified as Rusadee Uma.

Police said a wounded man was found nearby, along with a motorcycle, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and six spent shell casings.

The man was taken to the district hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He was later identified as Muhammad Kama, a native of Yaring district.

A background check reportedly indicated that Kama was suspected of involvement in several violent incidents and had received weapons training in a neighbouring country.