Five defence volunteers were injured in a bomb attack on an outpost in Bannang Sata district of Yala province last night, with one of two pipe bombs hurled by suspected insurgents detonating.

The attack occurred at an outpost in Village 13 of Bannang Sata sub-district, which was manned by defence volunteers.

The injured personnel were taken to Bannang Sata Hospital for treatment. Four sustained minor injuries, while a sergeant major injured his right leg and remained in hospital for treatment. The other four were reported to be in stable condition.

Sergeant First Class Amri said he and his colleagues had been preparing for prayers, while some were eating. The explosion sent broken roof tiles scattering across the area.

“I am a local resident and have been working here for nine years. The base has been bombed three times before, but this incident was the closest to me,” Amri said.

He said the attackers approached from behind the outpost, where the personnel’s living quarters are located. After hearing the first explosion, he heard a nearby resident shout that there was another bomb.

The volunteers fired their guns into the air towards the rear of the base, fearing a follow-up attack, before moving outside, returning fire and retreating according to their training, he said.

The attack also damaged four motorcycles belonging to the personnel and the roof of their living quarters.

Thai PBS found that the outpost had been targeted in at least four previous bomb attacks. Its proximity to the local community has required officers to exercise caution when responding to attacks to avoid harming civilians.

Following the attack, security measures around the outpost were tightened, particularly at checkpoints in vulnerable areas and near communities. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage to identify and track down those responsible.