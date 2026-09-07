Malaysia will continue to support the Thai government’s efforts in the peace dialogue with armed groups in southern Thailand while streamlining coordination among agencies from both countries, particularly on border security and development, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Bernama News quoted Mohamad as saying that they were among the issues discussed during his meeting with visiting Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow today, with the aim of better coordinating existing cooperation.

He said that, as facilitator for the peace dialogue, Malaysia would continue to assist efforts to advance the peace talks towards a more positive outcome.

“This effort is vital to ensure Malaysia can contribute as a facilitator, helping to transform the region into a peaceful area and a zone for joint Malaysia-Thailand border development,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohamad also said both sides also discussed a proposal to coordinate the construction of border fencing which Sihasak said is a priority agreed upon during the recent Cabinet meeting held in Songkhla.

Foreign Minister Sihasak said his visit to Malaysia was a follow-up to the recent visit to the country by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The situation in the strife-torn South of Thailand was a main issue of Sihasak’s meeting with his Malaysian counterpart and Director-General of Malaysia’s National Security Council Datuk Raja Nushirwan bin Zainal Abidin. Accompanying Sihasak was Thanut Suvarnananda, Thailand’s chief peace negotiator.

Sihasak said security and development in the border areas were two major topics of their discussions.