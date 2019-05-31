Parliament to meet on June 5th to elect a prime minister

The first joint sitting of the Senate and the House has been scheduled on Wednesday June 5th to elect Thailand’s next prime minister. The sitting will take place at the TOT’s conference hall, which is being used as a temporary parliament venue, House speaker Chuan Leekpai said Friday afternoon.

A Royal Command was issued today approving the appointments of Democrat party advisory chief Mr. Chuan Leekpai as the Speaker of the House and former National Legislative Assembly president Mr. Pornpetch Wichitcholachai as the Senate speaker.

Also endorsed in the same Royal Command are Messrs. Suchart Tancharoen and Supachai Posu, the first and second House deputy speakers respectively, General Singsoek Singprai as the first Senate deputy speaker, and Mr. Supachai Somcharoen as the second Senate deputy speaker.

After the Royal Command was delivered to parliament by cabinet secretary-general Mr. Thirapong Wongsivavilat, House speaker Chuan, who doubles as the parliament president, called a meeting with the Senate speaker to discuss preparations for the joint sitting to elect a prime minister, from among the candidates nominated by parties which contested the March 24th general election.

Mr. Chuan said four new MPs will be sworn in as members of the house at the start of the sitting on the 5th June so they will be allowed to join the meeting.

A House meeting is scheduled for June 6th to discuss the setting up of various committees and meeting regulations.