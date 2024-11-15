Thailand has expressed gratitude to the US Embassy in Bangkok for returning four artefacts, including two from the Ban Chiang archaeological site, which had been kept in the embassy compound 58 years ago, said Fine Arts Department Director General Phanombootra Chandrajoti.





The US Embassy contacted the department in August, to request that officials verify the origins of the four artefacts.





According to the director general, two of the artefacts were from the Ban Chiang archaeological site in Udon Thani province, while the others originated from sites in central Thailand.





File photo: Fine Arts Department Director General Phanombootra Chandrajoti





“We felt more thankful than surprised to be contacted by the U.S. Embassy about the artefacts, which had been at the embassy in Bangkok since 1966. We would never have known about the existence of these artefacts if the embassy hadn’t informed us,” Phanombootra said.





He made the remarks at a ceremony, during which the embassy officially returned the artefacts to Thailand on November 14.





The repatriation ceremony, hosted by UNESCO, took place yesterday, the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, at the Issara Winitchai Throne Hall in the National Museum, Bangkok.





Speaking at the event, US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec stated that the artefacts’ modern journey dates back to the late 1960s, when they were presented to an American soldier as a gift from the Thai government and subsequently kept at the US Embassy.





“Ever since, the items have remained in our safekeeping in a carefully maintained environment. Now, however, is the right time to return these precious items to their rightful home,” Godec said.





The US government has recently made significant and proactive efforts to return cultural objects to their rightful owners around the world.





The US hopes that the items will contribute to further study and understanding of one of Southeast Asia’s most important prehistoric societies.





Photo: US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec (L) and Culture minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol (R)//US Embassy Bangkok





It remains unclear why the US Embassy suddenly decided to verify and return the artefacts, Speaking at the same ceremony, Culture minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol emphasised the importance of the repatriated artefacts, describing them as invaluable national treasures.





“The return of Ban Chiang artefacts to their original location holds significant value, as they represent the culture and history of the land from which they originate. It also strengthens cultural ties and cooperation between the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States,” the minister said.



