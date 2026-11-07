One villager was killed and eight others were injured, three of them seriously, by a lightning strike during heavy rain in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai yesterday.

According the Mae Chaem district office’s web page, the nine people from Village 14 in Mae Chaem sub-district were taking shelter in a small cottage to escape the rain when lightning struck the building.

After being alerted to the incident, the Mae Chaem district chief officer led an emergency team to the scene to take the injured and dead to the district hospital.