As dusk falls over Mae Hong Son in Northeastern Thailand, the mountains fade into darkness. Down in the valley, streets glow with lights and colors. Drums echo through town as dancers spread their bright wings like mythical birds. Families gather outside temples, carrying flowers, candles and offerings. Everyone is preparing to welcome the Lord Buddha's return from heaven.

This is Chong Para, one of the most cherished traditions of the Shan, or Tai Yai, people of Mae Hong Son province. Held from 22 to 24 October 2026, the annual celebration is part of Poi Lern Sip Et Festival that marks the end of the Buddhist Lent.

A lively lion dance marks the Buddha’s homecoming during the Chong Para festival in Mae Hong Son. Photo: TAT Mae Hong Son Office

For three days and three nights, this quiet mountain town comes alive with folk music, ethnical and tribal dances and religious ceremonies. Families prepare offerings, temples and streets become a meeting place for artisans, worshippers and travelers.

The origin of Chong Para lies in an old Buddhist story, telling travel tale between heaven and earth.

During the lent, the Buddha spent a three-month retreat in Tavatimsa heaven. Up there, he taught the higher dhamma to his mother - who had been reborn in a heaven. When the retreat ended, he descended to earth. His homecoming day is still celebrated in different ways by Buddhist communities across Southeast Asia.

Chong Para, a miniature palace built to honor the Buddha, glows with colorful lights during the festival in Mae Hong Son, Thailand. Photo: TAT Mae Hong Son Office

The Shan in Thailand’s North mark his return by building miniature palace – Chong Para.

The palace is built to honor the Buddha. Its bamboo frame is decorated with colored paper, flowers, leaves and handmade ornaments.

Some are small and simple, while others are grand creations with several tiers and graceful roofs inspired by Shan monasteries.

Building a palace is an act of faith. It takes patience and many helping hands. Parents and grandparents show children how to bend bamboo, shape the frames and add decorations. What begins as a family activity becomes a way of passing on traditional skills.

Local people place the palaces outside homes and temples, surrounded by offerings of fruit, flowers and candles. At night, lights shine through their colorful decorations, giving familiar streets a festive glow.

Local performers face off in a traditional sword dance during the Chong Para procession in Mae Hong Son. Photo: TAT Mae Hong Son Office

To understand Chong Para, it helps to know Mae Hong Son.

Hidden in a mountain valley near the Myanmar border, the town in the valley has deep roots in Shan culture. For centuries, people, beliefs and traditions have traveled across the forested mountains between northern Thailand and Myanmar's Shan State.

The Shan influence is everywhere, from temple roofs to local kitchens. It gives Mae Hong Son a character quite different from other northern Thai destinations.

At the heart of town lies Nong Chong Kham reservoir. Along its bank stand Wat Chong Kham and Wat Chong Klang, two of Mae Hong Son's best-known temples. Their tiered roofs, fine woodwork and Buddhist art reflect the rich traditions of Shan architecture.

In the morning, mist sometimes hangs over the lake and surrounding hills. After sunset, temple lights shimmer across the water.

Away from the lake, life moves at a gentle pace. Markets open early, monks walk through quiet streets collecting alms, and small restaurants serve traditional Shan dishes.

During Poi Lern Sip Et, however, the mood changes. Homes are decorated, temples become lively meeting places, and neighbors help one another prepare for Chong Para.

For visitors, this is part of its charm. You will see Shan culture that is not kept behind museum walls. It lives in the streets, kitchens, temples and homes of Mae Hong Son.

As evening approaches, Shan drums set the rhythm, accompanied by cymbals and gongs. Now an attention turns from the glowing palaces to the dancers.

A Shan bird dancer spreads her colorful wings to welcome the Buddha’s return from heaven to earth. Photo: TAT Mae Hong Son Office

The highlight includes traditional Shan bird dance, inspired by the Kinnara and Kinnari. These mythical creatures, part human and part bird, appear in Buddhist stories and art across Southeast Asia.

Performers wear elaborate costumes with colorful wings and feather-like decorations. They spread their wings, turn and sway to the music. Some movements are slow and graceful. Others are quick and playful, like birds fluttering through the forest.

Other traditional performances, including dances inspired by martial arts, may also feature during the festivities.

As processions move through town, children gather for a better view while families line the roadside. Older residents watch familiar movements and listen to rhythms they have known since childhood. Visitors are amazed by series of cultural shows and local beats.

Chong Para is a wonderful reason to visit Mae Hong Son, but the town offers plenty to enjoy beyond the festivities.

You could start with a morning walk around Nong Chong Kham Lake. Watch the town wake up as sunlight reaches the temple roofs and the smell of breakfast drifts from nearby kitchens.

Food offers another taste of Shan culture. Try khao sen, rice noodles often served in a tomato-based broth. Another regional speciality is thua nao, fermented soybeans that give northern dishes a rich, savoury flavor.

For sweeping views, head up to Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu. Its white stupas overlook Mae Hong Son, nestled in a broad valley surrounded by forested mountains.

Beyond town, winding roads lead through mountain villages, farmland and forests. The scenery rewards those who travel slowly.

Yet during Chong Para, some of the most memorable moments happen closer to home. A family decorating its bamboo palace, an elderly craftsperson teaching a child, or young dancers rehearsing before an evening performance.

Shan drums set the rhythm for Poi Lern Sip Et, a festival marking the end of the three-month Buddhist Lent. Photo: TAT Mae Hong Son Office

Away from the processions, the preparations offer a closer look at local life.

As the festival ends, Mae Hong Son returns to its familiar rhythm. The drums fall silent, dancers put away their colorful wings, and the streets grow quiet beneath the mountains.

Some bamboo palaces remain outside homes a little longer, recalling the welcome prepared for the Buddha.

For the Shan people, Chong brings families together, keeps traditional crafts alive and strengthens bonds between generations. For travelers, it offers a glimpse of northern Thailand shaped by faith, myth and living traditions.