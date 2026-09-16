The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), under the Ministry of Commerce, is launching an AI-powered data platform called ‘Near Harvest’ to manage agricultural product prices proactively, starting with the main rice crop set to hit the market late this year.

TPSO Director General Nantapong Chiralerspong stated that the platform shifts government strategy from reactive problem-solving to forward-looking management, using artificial intelligence to analyse production, spatial data, market trends and pricing.

The system integrates data from the ministries of Commerce, Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and Digital Economy and Society.

It combines GISTDA satellite imagery, agricultural registration details, mill-gate purchase prices, consumer behaviour trends and global trade data to match supply with high-value international demand.

An official launch and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing between the four participating ministries will take place on September 30.