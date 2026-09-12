Foreign condominium transfers in Thailand rose 1.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, reaching 3,292 units valued at 14.8 billion baht, according to the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) of the Government Housing Bank.

Despite the quarter's growth, which also saw transfer values jump 20.2% and total space increase 8.1% to 145,140 square metres, overall market momentum slowed during the first half of the year.

For the first six months of 2026, total foreign condo ownership transfers dropped 8.8% year-on-year to 6,533 units, with combined transfer values contracting 1.5% to 28.26 billion baht.

The REIC attributed the overall decline to sluggish domestic and global economic growth, which has prompted many overseas buyers and investors to delay major real estate commitments.

Chinese buyers retained the top spot for both unit volume and total transaction value, despite an overall decline compared to previous figures.

Chinese transactions averaged 3.8 million baht per unit with an average size of 38.2 square metres.

Meanwhile, buyers from the United States recorded the highest average value per unit at 6.6 million baht. Indian buyers purchased the largest average living area at 72.1 square metres per unit.

The top 10 nationalities by total transfer value in the first half of 2026 were China, Russia, Myanmar, the United States, Taiwan, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and India.

All foreign transfers in H1 2026 averaged at 4.3 million baht per transaction, with an average unit area of 43.9 square metres, underscoring that foreign buyers remain a vital driver for Thailand's property sector despite broader economic headwinds.