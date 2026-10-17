Interior ministry has ordered an investigation into possible involvement by government officials in a human trafficking network accused of forcing children from Myanmar to sell flowers and juice on Khaosan Road and at other locations in Bangkok.

The probe began after messages found on a suspect’s phone suggested that a government official had tipped off the network about planned inspections, allowing children to be moved.

The case came to light following a crackdown in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district on October 13th, when authorities rescued eight victims of trafficking, including children and young women aged five to 18, as well as a 28-year-old woman.

The operation followed complaints that Myanmar nationals were being exploited and forced to sell flowers, food and drinks at tourist attractions and at other busy locations in and around Bangkok.

All eight are now in the care of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Interviews with the victims indicate that they had been physically assaulted and threatened. Investigators also found evidence that a heated spoon was pressed against victims’ bodies, causing burns.

Some children still had visible scars, according to the report.

The children were made to work in crowded areas, including restaurants, entertainment venues and tourist districts such as Khaosan Road from early evening until around 3am or 4am and were paid 10 baht per sale.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly brought the children from Myanmar across the border near Mae Sot district in Tak province, before transporting them to Bangkok. The children were reportedly instructed to memorise names to give officials at checkpoints.

Those unable to communicate in Thai were allegedly told to pretend to be asleep in vehicles to avoid questioning.

Some chat messages contained location information about victims who had escaped, which was shared with a suspect to help track them down.

The Interior Ministry has ordered coordination with the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) in the investigation of possible misconduct by officials.

Authorities arrested four suspects during the October 13 operation and later searched another house in the area, after receiving information that more children might be staying there.

Investigators said the suspects had rented a property in the Ramkhamhaeng area for more than two months and had allegedly forced children to work.

The investigation followed a complaint sent to the ‘Thai Mai Thon’ group by a trafficking victim who had escaped from a residence in the Ramkhamhaeng area.

Main photo: A screenshot of a chat message stating that advisers to the Bangkok governor would visit sites along Ratchadamnoen Road and Khaosan Road at 10.30am, followed by a reply expressing thanks with wai emojis.