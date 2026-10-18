The Meteorological Department has issued its first severe weather warning of the season, cautioning residents across large swathes of Thailand to brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 18 through 25.

The warning, announced early Saturday, covers the threat of flash floods, forest runoffs and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the weather bureau, the severe weather pattern will unfold in two distinct phases.

During the initial period, from October 18 to 20, continuous heavy downpours will batter the southern and eastern regions.

The system is then expected to intensify and expand its footprint from October 21 to 25, affecting the southern northeastern region, the central plains, including greater Bangkok, as well as the eastern region and south.

Authorities are urging communities living near foothills, natural waterways and low-lying flood-prone areas to remain on high alert for sudden surges of water and mudslides throughout the week.

Relevant disaster response agencies have been placed on standby to assist residents as the severe weather system moves across the country.