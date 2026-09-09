An elderly man was injured when fire swept through a two-story wooden house in a narrow alley in the Bang Sue district of Bangkok early this morning, completely destroying the residence and damaging a neighbouring home.

The blaze broke out around 2am at a home inside the Wat Luang community in Wongsawang Soi 19. Firefighters faced severe difficulties accessing the site, as the origin of the fire was located deep within the community’s narrow pathways, forcing responders to manually drag water hoses through the narrow alleyway.

It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the inferno under control and prevent it from engulfing adjacent properties.

Search and rescue crews confirmed that no occupants were trapped inside, though one elderly man sustained injuries during the incident. The residence in which the blaze began was completely gutted, while an adjoining house suffered partial damage to its second floor.

Local residents reported hearing two loud popping sounds, similar to firecrackers, shortly before discovering the flames. Neighbours quickly evacuated and moved their possessions into the street for safety.

Officers from Prachachuen Police Station have launched an investigation into the incident. The cause of the fire remains unconfirmed, with forensic investigators actively inspecting the scene and interviewing witnesses.