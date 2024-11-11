Search teams found the body of an Indian national in a pond today, about a kilometre from a cliff from which he accidentally fell into Namuang 2 Waterfall on Samui Island on Saturday.





The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, went to Namuang Waterfall 2 on Saturday with two Indian friends. He reportedly climbed up the cliff to take pictures, despite warnings from his friends about the slippery conditions and strong currents and a warning sign.





The victim fell from the cliff into the water and his body was washed away.





A team of about 30 search and rescue workers soon arrived at the scene, but their efforts were eventually suspended due to heavy rain. The search resumed yesterday, on land and in watercourses, until the body was located, covered by tree branches, in a pond about a kilometre from the waterfall.





Poonchid Kamloon, the chief of the public disaster prevention and mitigation unit on Samui Island, said the remains of the victim will be returned to his relatives, who are yet to claim the body.





He also strongly advised tourists visiting waterfalls during the rainy season to exercise extreme caution and to heed the warning signs.



