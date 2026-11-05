Bangkok’s public bike-sharing service saw usage skyrocket to over 171,000 trips in October, representing a 60% jump in just one month, fueled primarily by a growing "Night Ride" trend among Gen Z riders and tourists exploring the capital’s historic core.

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, announced the milestone on Wednesday, citing 171,492 trips recorded last month, an increase of more than 64,000 rides compared to September's 107,000 trips.

The scheme, designed as a key "first-mile, last-mile" feeder system connecting commuters to the city's road, rail, and river transit networks, has rapidly gained traction among office workers, students, and night-time sightseers.

The BMA has set a long-term goal to reach one million trips.

The dramatic surge in usage has been heavily driven by the social media-fueled "Night Ride" craze, where young commuters and visitors unlock shared bicycles via mobile apps for as little as 10 to 20 baht to tour the illuminated sights around Rattanakosin Island after dark.

Popular docking stations include the MRT Sanam Chai station, BMA City Hall (Giant Swing), MRT Sam Yot station, Suankularb Wittayalai School, and Debsirin School.

The scheme's expansion marks significant growth since its launch in January 2024, when it recorded just 1,700 trips in its first month.

Currently, the BMA's bike-sharing network spans 719 docking stations across 35 districts, including historic zones like Phra Nakhon and Samphanthawong, commercial hubs such as Pathum Wan, Sathorn, and Sukhumvit, as well as major university areas including King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL).

To keep up with demand, service operators Hello Ride and Anywheel are increasing fleet sizes and stepping up redistribution schedules at high-volume stations.

In tandem with commercial bike-sharing, City Hall is enhancing infrastructure for private cyclists.

The city plans to install 850 additional bicycle racks, raising the total count from 4,888 to over 5,500 units, capable of accommodating more than 48,000 private bikes.

Underutilized spaces beneath pedestrian overpasses and transit hubs are also being converted into secure bike parking zones.

Addressing safety concerns amid the late-night riding boom, Aekvarunyoo urged riders to practice responsible cycling etiquette, including obeying traffic laws, avoiding passenger tailgating or basket riding, keeping speed in check, returning bikes strictly to designated stations, and maintaining noise control near residential areas at night.