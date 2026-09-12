Wang Thonglang police launched random inspections of venues in Bangkok’s three major nightlife zones on Saturday following tipoffs regarding potential illegal operations, focusing particularly on after-hours alcohol sales.

Officers targeted Ladprao Road, Town in Town and Soi Mahadthai. The swoop covered a variety of venues, including karaoke bars, prawn-fishing ponds, restaurants and entertainment establishments, as part of broader efforts to curb legal violations.

Pol. Col. Jessada Yangnok, chief of Wang Thonglang Police Station, stated that the operation was prompted by complaints alleging that several venues were operating illegally, notably by selling alcohol outside licenced hours.

During the raids, officers conducted random drug tests on both staff and patrons while verifying venue operating licenses. Evidence gathered is currently being reviewed vis-à-vis appropriate legal action.

Jessada noted that, while routine inspections are conducted, police are increasing surveillance on Friday and Saturday nights due to high weekend customer turnouts.

The intensified crackdown is to enforce compliance, enhance public safety and build confidence among local residents and tourists.