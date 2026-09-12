Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened an urgent meeting with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) board and management yesterday Friday to address concerns surrounding the Airport Rail Link (ARL) operating contract, which is set to expire on Sept 30.

Following the meeting, SRT board chairman Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn offered reassurance that Asia Era One Co., a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, has agreed, in principle, to extend services until January 31, 2027, under existing contract terms.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, along with SRT governor Anan Phonimdang.

Discussions focused on mitigating potential service disruptions, as well as broader issues regarding the ‘Three-Airport High-Speed Rail Link’ project.

Regarding the conditions set by Asia Era One’s to extend their work past the end of the current contract, Piyapong stated that the SRT plans to formalise discussions with the private firm as soon as possible.

While a separate proposal exists to hire the operator at 60 million baht per month for an additional year, current talks remain focused strictly on securing the four-month extension window.

The meeting also touched upon Asia Era One's notice of intent to terminate the main high-speed rail contract, which will be submitted to the project management committee for review.

Anutin instructed officials to adhere strictly to legal frameworks, warning that delays in resolving these contractual disputes could stall other key infrastructure initiatives, including the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, as well as the Phaya Thai–Bang Sue ‘Missing Link’ segment.