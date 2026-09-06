A Juvenile and Family Court has refused an application for the temporary release of a 14-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire with a handgun at a school in Thailand’s Kamphaeng Phet province on Wednesday, saying he could pose a risk to others if released to his parents or guardians.

The court in Kamphaeng Phet said on Sept. 3 that the boy could commit another offense if released, adding that keeping him in custody was also in his best interests.

The boy, identified only as “B” because he is a minor, is a Grade 9 (Mathayom 3) student.

He allegedly took a firearm into a school in Nakhon Chum subdistrict at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 and fired several shots. First responders apprehended him before handing him over to police investigators.

The court said its inquiry found that police apprehended the boy while he was allegedly committing the offense and that his arrest was lawful. He has been charged with attempted murder, offenses under the firearms law and a petty offense.

During the arrest review, the Juvenile and Family Court appointed a legal adviser for the boy.

The court said that although the boy is under 15 and therefore cannot be punished for a criminal offense under Section 74 of the Criminal Code, he could still be held during the investigation under Section 73 of the Juvenile and Family Court Act B.E. 2553 (2010).

The court therefore ordered that he remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Reports indicate that the student had previously chatted with a friend via Messenger about his intention to carry out a shooting at the school.

The school learned of the messages on August 19 and summoned the student and his parents for a meeting. The student denied any intention of carrying out an attack, saying the messages were merely part of a game-related conversation.

The following day, his mother took him to a hospital, where he was assessed and given a medical certificate recommending that he take eight days off school, from August 21-28.

The student had been absent from school since August 21.