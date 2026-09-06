The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group departed Thailand this afternoon after a lively port visit that brought nearly 5,000 US sailors and Marines to the Sri Racha and Pattaya area, providing a welcome boost to local tourism and businesses.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, and accompanying units left Thailand today after the scheduled visit, which gave US personnel an opportunity to experience Pattaya’s beaches, food, entertainment and local culture.

The arrival of thousands of US sailors and Marines generated activity for hotels, restaurants, shops, tour operators and other businesses in Pattaya, providing a boost to the local economy.

“We would like to thank the people of Thailand for their incredible hospitality,” said US Navy Capt. Dan Keeler, commanding officer of the Abraham Lincoln, according to the US Embassy in Bangkok.

“This port visit to Pattaya was a tremendous opportunity for this crew to recharge and a highlight for the strike group,” he said, praising Thailand’s rich culture and history and the hospitality shown by the Thai people.

During their stay, the ship’s crew took part in tours and events organised through the Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation programme in cooperation with local Thai businesses.

The programme enabled them to explore the local area and experience Thailand’s food, culture and attractions.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is now conducting routine operations in the US 7th Fleet’s area of operations.

The US Navy said its units conduct continuous patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength.

The five-day port call in Thailand marked the carrier’s first in nearly nine months, following an extended period of operations at sea.