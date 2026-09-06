Thai Ambassador to France Nikorndej Balankura has rejected a report published by The Phnom Penh Post alleging that Thai diplomats attempted to pressure Cambodia to remove border disputes from the agenda of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) Summit.

According to a social media post, Cambodian Ambassador to France Luy David said Nikorndej had allegedly approached an ambassador from a third country and asked him to persuade Cambodia not to raise the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute at the 20th OIF Summit in November.

David said he firmly rejected the alleged approach, arguing that Cambodia had a duty to defend its national interests and ensure that the international community understood what he described as Thailand’s “aggression” against Cambodia.

“There is no reason for me to remain silent,” he said.

David also linked the alleged diplomatic pressure to the ongoing border dispute, accusing the Thai military of occupying several locations along the border and attempting to establish a fait accompli by changing the situation on the ground in ways that could strengthen future territorial claims.

Nikorndej, a former spokesperson for Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, later responded to the report and David’s allegation in a public statement, directly addressing the Sept. 2 article titled “Thai Diplomats Pressed Cambodia to Drop Border Dispute from Francophonie Agenda.”

He said the article “grossly distorts the facts” by suggesting that he, as Thailand’s ambassador to France, had attempted to influence an ambassador from a third country to persuade Cambodia not to raise Thailand-Cambodia border issues at the summit.

“I simply have NEVER done such a thing,” Nikorndej wrote, adding that Thai diplomats adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

He also questioned the motives behind the allegation, pointing to what he described as the timing of the report in relation to key international forums.

“In fact, one cannot help but see the glaring coincidence between the timing of the article and the upcoming UNCLOS conciliation proceedings and the Francophonie Summit,” he said, reaffirming Thailand’s commitment to multilateralism and the rule of law in international relations.

Nikorndej called for constructive engagement between the two neighboring countries.

“Let us act as responsible diplomats and honest neighbors and leave this type of behavior aside,” he said.

The 20th OIF Summit is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh from Nov. 14-16.