Effective today, baggage inspectors at airports nationwide are authorised to open and search passengers’ checked baggage without their knowledge if X-ray screening detects suspicious items or prohibited goods.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said the new measure was intended to enhance aviation security. However, not all checked baggage would be opened and searched without its owner present. Only baggage flagged as suspicious would be subject to such searches, and the entire process would be recorded.

The measure has drawn widespread criticism on social media following the release of a video by Suvarnabhumi Airport explaining the new security procedure. Many passengers have raised concerns about their privacy, the safety of their valuables and who would be held accountable if items went missing or were damaged.

Some passengers also questioned whether their luggage would be repacked neatly after being opened and searched in their absence, noting that they often spend hours packing their belongings carefully.

The CAAT said an official notice would be placed inside each bag after it had been opened and searched to inform its owner. Passengers who have concerns or discover missing items can file a complaint or contact the relevant authorities at the airport.